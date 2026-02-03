Shoreline-Edmonds line - Area residents protest ICE actions



Story and photos by Pamela Mieth Story and photos by Pamela Mieth





History teaches we must speak out when our government turns authoritarian and starts targeting vulnerable groups or, as German Pastor Martin Niemöller's famous poem reminds us, there may be no one left to speak when it comes for us.





Ongoing news footage from Minnesota and "Let them eat cake" attitudes from Washington, DC, was on the minds of many of the 150 area residents attending this weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.







Rain soaked protesters early, but stopped midway through with the sun eventually breaking out. Honking horns and friendly waves were the main interactions of the day, though there were a few thumbs down and one man who said he was a veteran yelled while going in both directions that those gathered didn't understand and were, in fact, "the fascists." Rain soaked protesters early, but stopped midway through with the sun eventually breaking out. Honking horns and friendly waves were the main interactions of the day, though there were a few thumbs down and one man who said he was a veteran yelled while going in both directions that those gathered didn't understand and were, in fact, "the fascists."





Sign-wavings continue every Sunday in February (remaining Feb. 8, 15, and 22), 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. in Shoreline.







