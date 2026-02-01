Letter to the Editor: Lowering the alcohol limit for drivers punishes the wrong people
Sunday, February 1, 2026
As the Washington House of Representatives considers SB 5067—the bill to lower the legal BAC limit from .08 to .05—we must ask: does this actually make our roads safer, or does it simply punish the wrong people?
Lowering the limit to .05 creates a “First Drink Trap.” For many, a single craft beer or glass of wine with dinner could lead to a DUI. This results in life-altering consequences—up to $10,000 in legal fees and potential job loss—for neighbors who are not actually impaired.
Furthermore, this policy misallocates our limited law enforcement resources. We should be supporting our officers by keeping them focused on the high-BAC, repeat offenders who cause the vast majority of alcohol-related fatalities. Forcing police to spend hours on paperwork for “borderline” .05 cases diverts them from the real threats on our highways.
Finally, our local hospitality industry is still recovering from years of economic hardship. Discouraging responsible adults from enjoying a single drink with a meal will inevitably lead to more local business closures and job losses.
I urge our District Representatives to vote NO on SB 5067. Let’s focus on stricter enforcement for dangerous drivers, rather than penalizing responsible citizens.
L Gardner
Shoreline
0 comments:
Post a Comment