February recipe from Town & Country Market: How to Thaw and Cook Lobster Tails
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Lobster tails might look scary but they're actually easy to prepare. They're decadent and impressive. Let's make tonight lobster night!
How to Thaw and Cook Lobster Tails
- Difficulty Level: Intermediate
- Prep Time: 1 Hour 30 Minutes
- Cook Time: 10 Minutes
- Yield: 1 per person
Ingredients:
- Lobster tails
- Butter
- Salt
- Pepper
- Paprika
- Lemon wedges for serving
- Extra melted butter or sauce of choice, optional
- Thaw lobster tails by placing in refrigerator overnight; or, to thaw same-day, place in a sealed plastic bag and submerge in cold water. Change water every 15 minutes for 1 to 1-1/2 hours, or until fully thawed.
- Place oven rack in top third of oven. Heat broiler to high. Rinse lobster tails and pat dry with paper towel.
- Using shears, cut shell down the back to expose meat. Gently pull the shell apart and loosen the meat but leave it in the shell. Dot the tail with about 1 tablespoon butter and season with salt, pepper and paprika.
- Broil 7-9 minutes for smaller tails, or up to 15 minutes for large tails. Lobster is done when the meat is opaque and is tender when poked with a fork. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and melted butter or sauce of choice.
Lobster is delicious served with melted butter, garlic herb butter, hollandaise, or beurre blanc. You can use cooked chopped lobster meat in any number of uses such as in mac and cheese or fettuccine, in chowder or eggs benedict.
Or make everyone's favorite - lobster rolls! Simply mix with mayo, celery, chives, lemon juice and other seasoning as desired then place in a soft bun with lettuce and enjoy.
Dietary Information: Wheat-Free, Gluten-Free
Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N. Shoreline WA 98133. It is easily recognized by the distinctive silo at the front of the building.
Or make everyone's favorite - lobster rolls! Simply mix with mayo, celery, chives, lemon juice and other seasoning as desired then place in a soft bun with lettuce and enjoy.
Dietary Information: Wheat-Free, Gluten-Free
Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N. Shoreline WA 98133. It is easily recognized by the distinctive silo at the front of the building.
0 comments:
Post a Comment