In the Garden Now: Witch Hazel

Witch Hazel "Diane"

Photo by Victoria Gilleland

Witch Hazel flowers begin to blossom in fall and are in full color through the darkest days of winter. Blossoms are made up of narrow crumpled petals that look a whole lot like spiders to me. They're great fun to come upon in the winter garden!'Arnold Promise' has rich golden yellow blossoms that line the branches and can play a starring role in the winter garden.'Diane' has dark red or copper colored flowers that are more subtle. If grown with another witch hazel variety with yellow or golden blossoms 'Diane' truly stands out!Arnold and Diane are a lovely duo!(Hamamelis intermedia hybrids)