What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 11 - 17, 2026
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Shoreline is showing up with a full week of connection, creativity, and community fun! From lively Rainbow Bingo and hands-on willow weaving workshops to Valentine’s celebrations, family crafts, financial wellness sessions, and neighborhood happy hours, there are plenty of ways to get out and get involved. Whether you’re learning something new, meeting neighbors, or simply celebrating the season, this week’s lineup offers a little something for everyone across our Shoreline community.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, February 13 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cash Beverage Bar. Rainbow Jell-O Shots. Prizes! Please note that this is a 21 and over event. Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. A special thank you to yearlong sponsor for Rainbow Bingo, Suzan M. Shayler, Financial Advisor, ChFC® with Edward Jones! $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Wonders of Willow Weekend at Sky Nursery
Saturday & Sunday, February 14 & 15 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sky Nursery
Join us for a first-of-its-kind community event celebrating willow— a remarkable plant that restores streams, weaves baskets, increases biodiversity, and creates habitat across the Pacific Northwest. Discover species that can enrich home gardens, wild spaces, and farms.
· Free community presentations from local willow experts
· Small group beginner willow weaving workshops - Registration OPEN!
· Local willow growers selling live cuttings
· Willow-focused vendors
· Live weaving demonstrations with Q&A
· Woven willow and basket exhibit
Organized by Field and Forest Crafts founder Erin Cox, in partnership with many wonderful willow growers, weavers, and willow friends.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
Financial Literacy Month – Credit Scores: What Are They and Why they Matter
Wednesday, February 11 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Third Place Commons
Join us for a series of free, public financial literacy workshops designed to help you build confidence.
Community Workshop: Shoreline North/185th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Wednesday, February 11 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Please join us for a community workshop to improve how people walk and bike near the Shoreline North/185th Street light rail station.
Washington Cares Fund Info Session
Thursday, February 12 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Discover how the WA Cares Fund helps Washingtonians earn access to long-term care benefits.
Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Thursday, February 12 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Come hang out at our first Happy Hour of the year! These are fun, super casual, and friendly.
Ballinger Thriftway Weekly Sparkling Wine and Champagne Valentines Tastings!
Friday, February 13 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Stop by the Ballinger Thriftway each week for weekly wine/spirit/beer tastings.
Valentine’s Crafts & Cookies (Free Kids’ Event!)
Saturday, February 14 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a sweet, hands-on celebration just for kids!
Community Threads @ STL
Saturday, February 14 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us!
Lunar New Year STORY TIME with illustrator Michelle Jing Chan
Sunday, February 15 11:00 AM, Ridgecrest books
If you haven't yet had the chance to bring your little ones to a story time hosted by Michelle, don't miss out! She is such an engaging reader and incredibly kind and patient with the kids.
Abstract Paint & Sip to Music Night
Sunday, February 15 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
Grab your friends and unleash your creativity at this vibrant Abstract Paint & Sip Night, hosted by Shorelake Arts in partnership with Vault 177.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
Featured Artist Jennifer Ewing at Salvation: Artist Collective
Through the month of February, Slavation: Artist Collective
Jennifer Ewing is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Shoreline, WA. She makes art in a range of styles and mediums, but is best known for her figurative work in soft pastels.
CityLearn: Understanding the Regional Shelter System
Thursday, February 26 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
An introduction to the regional homeless shelter system and supports for people experiencing homelessness in Shoreline.
Third Place Commons Community Breakfast 2026
Wednesday, March 4 7:00 AM - 8:45 AM, Third Place Commons
As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Breakfast is a meaningful way to support the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities that serve the community year-round.
Shoreline Community Resource Fair
Thursday, March 5 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Meet community organizations offering support with health, food, clothing, childcare, and day camp resources. This free event is a great opportunity to learn what’s available in our community and discover helpful services that support you and your family.
