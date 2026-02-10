Apply to serve on the Shoreline City Council Salary Commission

The City of Shoreline is seeking residents to serve on the 2026 Shoreline City Council Salary Commission.





Every four years, the City sets up a Commission to review and set the salaries and benefits for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and City Councilmembers for the next four years.





The Commission’s sole responsibility is to determine City Council compensation. Members will review current salaries and benefits, compare them to those of neighboring cities, and consider broader market conditions.



The mayor will appoint three Shoreline residents to serve on the Commission, subject to City Council confirmation.





To be eligible, applicants must:

Reside in Shoreline

Be a registered voter in King County

Not be an officer, official, or employee of the City of Shoreline, nor an immediate family member of an officer, official, or employee of the City of Shoreline.

The Commission will conduct its work between April and June 2026. Members will receive a stipend for their service.









If interested, fill out the 2026 Salary Commission Application . Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2026.