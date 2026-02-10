Time for both - Sunday Sign-waving and Seahawks Sunday

In response to claims that protesters are paid.

This sign says differently. Photo by Pam Cross

Even on Superbowl Sunday with the Seahawks taking the field (and emerging emphatically victorious) area protestors made time to stand up for principles. Even on Superbowl Sunday with the Seahawks taking the field (and emerging emphatically victorious) area protestors made time to stand up for principles.





Photo by Pam Cross

Carrying signs decrying attacks on the rule of law, aggressive ICE tactics, racism, the Epstein files revelations, continued personal enrichment by the president, and many other issues and many wearing their green-and-blue gear, more than 100 local residents participated in the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line. Carrying signs decrying attacks on the rule of law, aggressive ICE tactics, racism, the Epstein files revelations, continued personal enrichment by the president, and many other issues and many wearing their green-and-blue gear, more than 100 local residents participated in the "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





Photo by Pam Cross

Organized by local group Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday this month, 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. Organized by local group Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday this month, 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St.





Photo by Pam Cross

Signs are available to borrow or bring your own. Non-perishable food, toiletries, or new winter weather clothing items will be accepted for donation to a local group. Signs are available to borrow or bring your own. Non-perishable food, toiletries, or new winter weather clothing items will be accepted for donation to a local group.

--Pamela Mieth







