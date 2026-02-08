NUHSA names Human Services Champions

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) announced its 2025 Human Services Award recipients and nominees at its celebration on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Bothell City Hall.

NUHSA would like to acknowledge the life and work of Sandy Labyris, founder of Everyday Activists in Shoreline, who died unexpectedly in November of 2025.

Sandy was a fierce advocate for social justice, a powerful organizer for community action and a generous spirit who gave freely of her time, resources, and passion.

She believed that all people regardless of their station in life deserved dignity, safety and equality and that individually and collectively we have the power to move this work forward.

Emily Jones, Executive Director of the Shoreline Senior Activity Center, accepts the award from emcee Sarah Arndt on behalf of Jill Bieler

Photo by Mike Remarcke





Jill has assisted over 100 Shoreline residents this year, with one notable case involving a senior who suffered a serious car accident and had little support. Jill provided extensive help, including hospital visits, home support, advocacy with authorities, and connecting the client to legal and victim resources.





Despite working only 20 hours a week, Jill’s energy and commitment are remarkable. She also advocated for a mental health counselor for low-income seniors, leading to a pioneering pilot project at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. Jill is recognized as a positive force for seniors in her community



Nominees:



Matt Keenan with Sara Arndt

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Matt Keenan, case manager at the Lake City Partner’s GLA Day Center, is being honored for his exceptional commitment to serving individuals experiencing displacement across Kenmore, Shoreline, and Lake City.





Matt consistently demonstrates compassion and dedication, always showing up for his clients and advocating tirelessly on their behalf.





His impressive track record of helping people secure stable housing speaks to his effectiveness and unwavering support.





Beyond direct service, Matt actively engages and educates community members about the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness. He is known for his honesty, transparency, and genuine care for every client he meets, making a lasting impact on both individuals and the broader community.





Matt’s work exemplifies the values of empathy, advocacy, and community engagement, and his contributions continue to inspire those around him.



Kerry O'Meara



Kerry has served as the Community Connector at North Helpline for over 18 months, transforming how the organization interacts with its clients.





She excels at helping people navigate resources, especially housing paperwork, earning recognition from local organizations.





Kerry builds strong relationships within the community, advocates for affordable housing, and supports people experiencing homelessness through her board work and outreach.









Stephanie Poole Reichert with Sara Arndt

Photo by Mike Remarcke Stephanie Poole Reichert



Stephanie Poole Reichert

Stephanie founded Shared Journeys Supported Living Services to address the growing need for support among adults with developmental disabilities in the community.





Despite facing significant challenges such as budget cuts, staff shortages, and the pandemic, she has persevered and sustained this non-profit agency.





Shared Journeys provides in-home staffing, enabling individuals with disabilities to live independently within the community.





Her program allows aging parents to enjoy their retirement years as parents, rather than continuing in the demanding role of parent-caregiver. Establishing and maintaining a nonprofit human services agency single-handedly is a formidable task, and Stephanie’s ongoing commitment to her clients and community is truly commendable.



Gaynor Beckstead



Gaynor Beckstead, Resident Services Coordinator at King County Housing Authority, is recognized for her extraordinary commitment to improving the lives of local residents.





Through innovative programs and tireless advocacy, Gaynor has connected families to essential resources—including housing, healthcare, and education—creating pathways to long-term stability and success.





Her leadership has led to measurable improvements in housing stability and mental health support, while her collaborative approach has strengthened partnerships among local agencies.





Gaynor’s dedication to equity and empowerment is evident in her ability to build trust, foster community connections, and organize impactful, resident-focused events. Her work not only delivers vital services but also inspires hope and sets a new standard for excellence in service.





Gaynor Beckstead’s vision and compassion continue to drive positive change, making her a cornerstone of progress in North King County.









We are grateful for Sandy and her work and honor her life and spirit in this space.