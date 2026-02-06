Shoreline College production of Cabaret opens February 26, 2026

The theatre department at Shoreline College is proud to present Cabaret, the 1966 Tony Award winning musical by Kander & Ebb.





With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.





Special VIP seating will allow for an immersive cabaret experience.





A catwalk into the audience will be flanked by café table seating. These VIP tickets, which are sold in pairs, will include appetizers and two drinks as well as early seating and extra entertainment.





They will have the best and closest seats to the performers, but moreover, they will be helping support our future shows as the money goes back to the theater program. The purchase of the VIP ticket package is a great way to support the arts but also to support our students including helping them build a more impressive resume for their futures.





Plus, who doesn’t want awesome seats, appetizers, drinks and a true, all around night of fabulous entertainment???







February 26th, 27th, 28th, March 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, & 8th 2026

Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 3pm or at the door. Details: Tickets are available online or at the door.





Additional entertainment will be provided for all patrons during the intermission, both in the lobby and on the mainstage.



Cabaret is recommended for ages 14 and up.



Co-Directed by Duygu Monson and John Nold

Choreography by Fiona Palazzi

Music Direction by Anjali Chudasama

Orchestra Direction by Matt Jorgensen







In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Kit Kat Club.