Seahawks pop-up in the heart of Shoreline

Wednesday, February 4, 2026


Photos by David Carlos

David Carlos photographed a Seahawks pop-up at the gas station on the corner of 175th and Aurora. They have everything you need to get ready for the big game - clothes and swag.

Shirts, hats, gloves

The Superbowl is this Sunday, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California against the New England Patriots.

Fun stuff

Note to readers: where can the game be watched locally? Let me know and I'll publish a list.

Flags

And you have to have something to wave!


