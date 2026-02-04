Seahawks pop-up in the heart of Shoreline



Photos by David Carlos Photos by David Carlos





David Carlos photographed a Seahawks pop-up at the gas station on the corner of 175th and Aurora. They have everything you need to get ready for the big game - clothes and swag.





Shirts, hats, gloves

The Superbowl is this Sunday, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California against the New England Patriots.





Fun stuff

Note to readers: where can the game be watched locally? Let me know and I'll publish a list.





Flags

And you have to have something to wave!