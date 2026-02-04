Valentine cookies and crafts event for kids February 7, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Photo by Kevin Donovan/Copperworks Distilling Co.

Kids’ Valentine Cookie Decorating + Crafts 

Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 11am –2pmM

Bring the kids for a little pre‑Valentine’s joy! Copperworks teams up with De La Soil to offer heart‑shaped cookies and take‑home crafts.

This event is free to attend! RSVP here

Copperworks Kenmore, 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028. Located directly on the Burke‑Gilman bike trail.


