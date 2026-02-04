Valentine cookies and crafts event for kids February 7, 2026
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
|Photo by Kevin Donovan/Copperworks Distilling Co.
Kids’ Valentine Cookie Decorating + Crafts
Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 11am –2pmM
Bring the kids for a little pre‑Valentine’s joy! Copperworks teams up with De La Soil to offer heart‑shaped cookies and take‑home crafts.
This event is free to attend! RSVP here
Copperworks Kenmore, 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028. Located directly on the Burke‑Gilman bike trail.
