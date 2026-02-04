ShoreLake Arts: Faith Ringgold

Faith Ringgold sewing her story quilts

Happy Black History Month from ShoreLake Arts! Happy Black History Month from ShoreLake Arts!





Continuing the thread of Black narrative artists and the impacts of the Harlem Renaissance on the art world, meet Faith Ringgold (1930-2024).





Faith Ringgold began as a painter but is perhaps more well known for her storytelling quilts depicting Black cultural heritage, identity, and experiences.





Faith learned to sew from her talented fashion designer mom, actually making her first quilt with her mom. Impressive jeans...er...genes!





Her bond with family is evident in her 1991 Caldecott Honor children's book "Tar Beach". Have you read it? If not, here's a link so you can hear Faith , herself, reading her book about an 8yo girl who daydreams from her apartment rooftop, soaring to new heights.



We hope you'll read more about Faith Ringgold and explore her artwork.





