Shoreline Chamber celebrates the opening of Bella's Voice thrift shop

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Crowd gathering at Bella's Voice for the Grand Opening on Saturday
Photo by Mike Remarcke

What a wonderful day celebrating the Grand Opening of Bella’s Voice!
It was great to see the community come together for an incredible nonprofit dedicated to keeping pets with their families and strengthening our local animal welfare network.

A big thank you to Shoreline Mayor Betsy Robertson, the City Council members who joined us, and our amazing Shoreline Chamber members who helped make the celebration so special.

--Shoreline Chamber of Commerce


