Police and fire action on Ballinger Way

Approximate location of the incidents

On January 25, 2026 at approximately 5:02am, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the On January 25, 2026 at approximately 5:02am, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the 19100 blk of Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.





A homeowner called 911, reporting someone from their home had just shot an intruder.



Officers arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call and rendered the scene safe. Lifesaving measures were provided to the injured person by officers and the Shoreline Fire Department and the injured person was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.





Just prior to the burglary/shooting call, at approximately 3:20am, LFP PD officers responded to assist the Shoreline Fire Department with a residential fire located one block south of the burglary/shooting incident.





All human occupants escaped that fire without significant injury; however, a dog was found deceased inside of the residence.





These are ongoing and active investigations and detectives are working to determine if the incidents are related.







