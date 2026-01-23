Registration open for First Lutheran Preschool in Richmond Beach

First Lutheran Preschool in Richmond Beach is excited to announce that registration for the upcoming school year is just around the corner!





For more than 53 years, First Lutheran Preschool has been a trusted place where young children learn, grow, and discover the joy of school in a nurturing, play-based environment.









18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177 Through hands-on learning, music, movement, art, and play, children build confidence, curiosity, and a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.Registration for current families, alumni families, and church members opens February 2, 2026 with registration for new families beginning February 23. Spaces are limited, and classes tend to quickly fill each year.Families interested in learning more are encouraged to schedule a tour. Visiting the school offers a wonderful opportunity to see classrooms in action, meet our dedicated teachers, and experience the warm, welcoming community that makes First Lutheran Preschool so special.To schedule a tour or learn more about registration, visit school.flrb.org or email preschool@flrb.org . We look forward to welcoming new families and another year of joyful learning!













Our preschool serves children aged 2-5, offering a play-based curriculum that supports social, emotional, academic, and spiritual growth.