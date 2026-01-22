Dementia Friends Information Session at Shoreline Library January 28, 2026

Dementia Friends Information Session
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
Wednesday, January 28, 6:30-7:30pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE

Dementia Friends is a global movement changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. Join us for a free, 60-minute Dementia Friends Information Session where we’ll talk about what dementia is, the most common type of dementia, key messages to know, communication tips, brain health, ways to help foster dementia-friendly communities, and helpful resources. 

Learn more about Dementia Friends WA by visiting here.
Registration not required


