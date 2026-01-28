Firefighters train in Swift Water Rescue
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
This week Bothell Fire Department and Shoreline Fire Department crews braved the frigid temps to attend Swift Water Rescue training.
The training included both a Technician and Awareness/Operation component.
A/O crews assisted with the preparation and deployment of the Avon boat and built a raft-lowering system. These objectives would aid swimmers with rescues during a flood or swift water event.
|Maneuvering around a float
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Technicians placed the Avon boat and motor into operation and practiced maneuvering around floats. They also practiced righting the boat if it capsized.
Fire departments train constantly to learn rescue techniques for all situations and to keep their skills sharp.
