Firefighters train in Swift Water Rescue





The training included both a Technician and Awareness/Operation component.





A/O crews assisted with the preparation and deployment of the Avon boat and built a raft-lowering system. These objectives would aid swimmers with rescues during a flood or swift water event.





Maneuvering around a float

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Technicians placed the Avon boat and motor into operation and practiced maneuvering around floats. They also practiced righting the boat if it capsized.





Fire departments train constantly to learn rescue techniques for all situations and to keep their skills sharp.







