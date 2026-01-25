Today: Activists Assemble: workshops, panel discussions, and representatives from local organizations





Many activist organizations in the greater Seattle area have been collaborating, recruiting community members to learn about opportunities they have to make a difference in protecting our communities, especially our most vulnerable neighbors.



Experts tell us that LOCAL Connections, and getting everyone involved are what tip the tide against authoritarianism. You never know what actions, large or small will be the tipping point, but history is clear, the more people engaged and taking action in times of crisis make all the difference.









Attendees can participate in workshops, browse the tables of organizations doing important work in the Seattle | Shoreline | North King and South Snohomish Counties, learn about local issues regarding healthcare, housing and immigration by attending panel discussions with local experts, and join joyfully with



Here are event specifics:



Three panel discussions:



10:20-11:20 Health & Wellness: “Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026”

Panelists include

State Representative Lauren Davis, 32nd Legislative District

Emily Brice, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy, Northwest Health Law Advocates

Tamara Cunitz, Nashi Immigrants Health Board 11:40-12:40 Housing:

Panelists:

Alison Eisinger, Executive Director of Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness

Jeff Paul, Organizer, House Our Neighbors and their work on Social Housing

Kerry O’Meara, Community Connector, North Helpline to discuss Homelessness Prevention 1:00-2:00 Immigration

Panelists will present information about work being done in our area to legally and effectively protect our communities from federal overreach



Workshops:

Whistle kit assembly

Rally & protest safety

How to register voters (League of Women Voters)

Yoga for stress reduction

