Today: Activists Assemble: workshops, panel discussions, and representatives from local organizations
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Sunday, January 25, 2026
from 10:00am – 2:00pm
At Shorewood High School
At Shorewood High School
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
This event is free and open to the public!
Sponsored by North Seattle Progressives
NSP, an Indivisible affiliate, has been active for 9 years. For the past year, we have worked hard to respond to the challenges and to promote our common humanity, dignity, and preservation of our democracy.
This event is free and open to the public!
Sponsored by North Seattle Progressives
NSP, an Indivisible affiliate, has been active for 9 years. For the past year, we have worked hard to respond to the challenges and to promote our common humanity, dignity, and preservation of our democracy.
Many activist organizations in the greater Seattle area have been collaborating, recruiting community members to learn about opportunities they have to make a difference in protecting our communities, especially our most vulnerable neighbors.
Experts tell us that LOCAL Connections, and getting everyone involved are what tip the tide against authoritarianism. You never know what actions, large or small will be the tipping point, but history is clear, the more people engaged and taking action in times of crisis make all the difference.
Experts tell us that LOCAL Connections, and getting everyone involved are what tip the tide against authoritarianism. You never know what actions, large or small will be the tipping point, but history is clear, the more people engaged and taking action in times of crisis make all the difference.
With that in mind, NSP is organizing this timely, informative and fun event for all who want to know more and do more.
Attendees can participate in workshops, browse the tables of organizations doing important work in the Seattle | Shoreline | North King and South Snohomish Counties, learn about local issues regarding healthcare, housing and immigration by attending panel discussions with local experts, and join joyfully with "Dance for Democracy"
Here are event specifics:
Three panel discussions:
10:20-11:20 Health & Wellness: “Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026”
Panelists include
Panelists:
Panelists will present information about work being done in our area to legally and effectively protect our communities from federal overreach
Workshops:
Attendees can participate in workshops, browse the tables of organizations doing important work in the Seattle | Shoreline | North King and South Snohomish Counties, learn about local issues regarding healthcare, housing and immigration by attending panel discussions with local experts, and join joyfully with "Dance for Democracy"
Here are event specifics:
Three panel discussions:
10:20-11:20 Health & Wellness: “Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026”
Panelists include
- State Representative Lauren Davis, 32nd Legislative District
- Emily Brice, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy, Northwest Health Law Advocates
- Tamara Cunitz, Nashi Immigrants Health Board
Panelists:
- Alison Eisinger, Executive Director of Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness
- Jeff Paul, Organizer, House Our Neighbors and their work on Social Housing
- Kerry O’Meara, Community Connector, North Helpline to discuss Homelessness Prevention
Panelists will present information about work being done in our area to legally and effectively protect our communities from federal overreach
Workshops:
- Whistle kit assembly
- Rally & protest safety
- How to register voters (League of Women Voters)
- Yoga for stress reduction
- Sign making, installing Signal on phones, taking videos with phones
0 comments:
Post a Comment