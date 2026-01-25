Gesa Credit Union offering scholarships
Sunday, January 25, 2026
Encourage them to apply for a Gesa scholarship today!
- Two $5,000 and twelve $2,000 scholarships to entering first-year college students.
- Two $5,000 and eight $2,000 scholarships to current college students.
- Five $2,000 Student Loan Repayment scholarships to eligible members with accredited degrees.
- $80,000 in scholarships to seniors who have participated in our High School Credit Union Program.
Gesa offers scholarships in the following four categories:
- High School Credit Union
- Entering Freshman
- Continued Education
- Loan Repayment
Applications are now being accepted for the 2026-2027 school year through February 28, 2026.
0 comments:
Post a Comment