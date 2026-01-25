Gesa Credit Union offering scholarships

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Know a college student, graduating senior, or recent grad who could use help with tuition or student loans? 

Encourage them to apply for a Gesa scholarship today!
  • Two $5,000 and twelve $2,000 scholarships to entering first-year college students.
  • Two $5,000 and eight $2,000 scholarships to current college students.
  • Five $2,000 Student Loan Repayment scholarships to eligible members with accredited degrees.
  • $80,000 in scholarships to seniors who have participated in our High School Credit Union Program.
Gesa offers scholarships in the following four categories:
  • High School Credit Union
  • Entering Freshman
  • Continued Education
  • Loan Repayment
Questions can be sent to scholarships@gesa.com.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026-2027 school year through February 28, 2026.


