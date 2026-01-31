Shoreline native Josh McClure promoted to Assistant Chief of Edmonds Police

(L-R): Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins, Assistance Chief Josh McClure, Mayor Mike Rosen.

Photo courtesy of City of Edmonds

Cmdr. Josh McClure has been promoted to the position of Edmonds Police Assistant Chief by Police Chief Loi Dawkins. McClure has filled the assistant chief job since October 2025 while completing multiple projects already underway.













McClure, 50, grew up in Shoreline and joined the Edmonds Police Department in 1993 as a police explorer. In 1997, he became a reserve officer and later served briefly as a fully commissioned officer with the Tukwila Police Department before rejoining Edmonds PD in 1999.During his tenure with the department, McClure has held numerous roles, including narcotics detective, K9 handler, corporal, sergeant and professional stands sergeant.In April 2023, he was promoted to commander and continues to oversee professional standards, including three Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs accreditations. He also has more than 10 years as a department spokesperson. In addition, McClure has led the modernization of hiring and recruitment processes and efforts to increase workforce diversity.McClure has received multiple letters of commendation throughout his career. In 2007, he and his K9 partner Dash were named Officers of the Year and awarded a National Citation for Public Service. He also received Meritorious Service Citations in 2014 for his actions during a critical incident and in 2025 for his efforts to advance organizational accountability and best practices.McClure holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Shoreline Community College and graduated from Western Governors University with a bachelor’s degree in business communications in January 2026.Outside of his professional duties, McClure is a proud husband and father of two daughters. During the past decade, he has been a local volunteer sports coach. Since 2023, he has served as the head softball coach at Edmonds-Woodway High School.