Icebreaker Polar Star clears a path through the ice to get tanker to McMurdo Station, Antarctica

A different kind of ICE.

The Polar Star clears a path for a tanker with supplies for McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Photo courtesy USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, homeported in Puget Sound and often seen from Shoreline, cleared a path through the ice-covered Ross Sea for the motor vessel Stena Polaris to navigate on January 21, 2026.





The M/V Stena Polaris is the largest tanker to arrive at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, operated by the National Science Foundation (NSF).





The M/V Stena Polaris carries supplies to McMurdo Station personnel, along with Pacific Air Forces who are providing 24-hour continuous joint operational and logistical support to the NSF.





The U.S. Antarctic Program, which carries forward the nation’s goals of supporting the Antarctic Treaty, fosters cooperative research with other nations, protects the Antarctic environment and develops measures to ensure only equitable and wise use of resources.







