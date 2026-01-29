Traffic signal box in Lake Forest Park repaired after vehicle crash
Thursday, January 29, 2026
|Traffic backed up after signal box was damaged.
Photo courtesy LFP PD
The traffic light at this crucial intersection of two state highways in the heart of Lake Forest Park was non-functional.
Police and emergency workers came to assess the damage and to direct traffic. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and the cars that were there backed up in long lines.
|Photo courtesy LFP PD
By late afternoon the electrical connections were fully repaired and the traffic signal was functioning normally.
