Traffic signal box in Lake Forest Park repaired after vehicle crash

Traffic backed up after signal box was damaged.

Photo courtesy LFP PD The signal box at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park didn't survive after a vehicle crashed into it on Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026.





The traffic light at this crucial intersection of two state highways in the heart of Lake Forest Park was non-functional.





Police and emergency workers came to assess the damage and to direct traffic. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and the cars that were there backed up in long lines.





Photo courtesy LFP PD After several hours, the signal was connected to a generator and traffic went back to normal.





By late afternoon the electrical connections were fully repaired and the traffic signal was functioning normally.















