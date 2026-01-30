Shorewood High School Jazz 1 is headed to New York City!

Selected for Essentially Ellington in New York City

The ensemble has been selected as a finalist for the 31st annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival, widely regarded as the most prestigious high school jazz competition in the nation.





Shorewood is one of just 20 schools nationwide chosen to perform this spring.





Under the direction of Dan Baker, this marks Shorewood’s first appearance at the Essentially Ellington finals since the 2000s, with previous finalist selections in 2000, 2001, 2005, and 2008.





The band features many outstanding student musicians, including Marcus Torzillo (bass) and Oscar Clingenpeel (piano), both recently selected for the 2026 Washington All-State Jazz Band.





As Principal Bill Dunbar shared, “This is the high school jazz band equivalent of going to the Super Bowl! "Shorewood has one of our largest band programs ever. "Students love learning with Dan and are having fun in every band avenue, from marching to jazz.”

Hear them live and support their trip!



Shoreline Big Band Dance this Saturday, January 31, 2026 from 6:00–10:00pm at Shorewood High School. The evening includes a group swing dance lesson followed by live music.

Tickets:

This dance is also a much-needed fundraiser to help send the Shorewood Jazz Band to New York City. So lace up those dancing shoes and join us Saturday night!

Congratulations to Mr. Baker and all of the Jazz Band members on this stellar, once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment!








