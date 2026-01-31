NUHSA: Keeping Our Students and Schools Safe from ICE

Saturday, January 31, 2026

This month, the NUHSA community outreach team held two virtual training sessions focused on protecting students, families, teachers, and administrators when they encounter immigration agents. 

You can watch these training sessions and others, available from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project: training sessions

We encourage parents to have an emergency preparedness plan ready for their family. 

Last year, we recorded a training alongside our partners from Legal Council for Youth and Children (LCYC) which discusses how to prepare this plan. See the training video here.


