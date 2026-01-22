LFP City Council hearing on school district propositions January 22, 2026 at 7pm
Notice of Public Hearing: Shoreline School District NO. 412 Propositions NO. 1 & 2
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will be considering whether to adopt a resolution in support or opposition to Shoreline School District Proposition No. 1 regarding the Replacement of Expiring Levy for Educational Programs and Operations, and Shoreline School District Proposition No. 2 regarding Replacement of Expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support that are on the February 10, 2026, Special Election Ballot. The City Council seeks public input both in favor of and in opposition to the propositions.
The public hearing will be held during the City Council’s regular meeting on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm., and the public hearing will follow. The public hearing will be held in person in the City Council Chambers. Written testimony will be accepted before the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing. A sign-up sheet will be available at the front of the Council Chambers, and the Mayor or designee will call names in the order they appear. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5440 before 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.
