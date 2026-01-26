As If Theatre Presents Ashes, Ashes, We All Fall Down



Kenmore's own As If Theatre is thrilled to present Ashes, Ashes, We All Fall Down by Gretchen Douma.





This new play was developed over the past two years and is now coming to audiences for a limited run.









Ashes, Ashes, We All Fall Down

by Gretchen Douma



Performances run February 5–8, 2026 at the Kenmore Community Club. Thanks to generous grant support from 4Culture, all tickets are Pay What You Can. Learn more and reserve tickets

A dramedy about what happens when the skeletons in the closet meet the ashes in the jar.





Technically, Mom has been sitting in a very sensible urn for months, waiting for her three children to agree on her final resting place. But for the Miller siblings—two sisters, one brother, and a lifetime of baggage—agreeing on anything is a tall order.





As they finally come together to scatter the ashes, the ghosts of their past come calling and the meeting becomes less about the destination and more about the bumpy road they’ve traveled together. Amidst the bickering and the tears, they discover something surprising: family.









FEBRUARY 5-8, 2026

Thurs-Sat @ 7:30 pm, Sun @ 5 pm



KENMORE Community Club

7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA



This play was developed under The Works, As If Theatre’s New Play Development Program.



This performance runs approximately 100 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.









