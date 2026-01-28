Traffic Alert – Signal Outage at Bothell & Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
|Photo courtesy LFP PD
Due to a collision at the intersection of Bothell Way NE (SR-522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR-104) Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026 a vehicle struck and disabled the power and electrical control box for the traffic signal.
|Photo courtesy LFP PD
The signal is currently out of service. Crews from Lake Forest Park Police, Public Works, and WSDOT are responding to provide traffic control and work on repairs.
Repairs are expected to take several hours. Expect significant delays and backups in the area. Please avoid the intersection if possible and use alternate routes.
"Thank you for your patience while crews work to restore the signal."
