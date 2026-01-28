Traffic Alert – Signal Outage at Bothell & Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Photo courtesy LFP PD

Due to a collision at the intersection of Bothell Way NE (SR-522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR-104) Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026 a vehicle struck and disabled the power and electrical control box for the traffic signal. 

Photo courtesy LFP PD

The signal is currently out of service. Crews from Lake Forest Park Police, Public Works, and WSDOT are responding to provide traffic control and work on repairs. 

Repairs are expected to take several hours. Expect significant delays and backups in the area. Please avoid the intersection if possible and use alternate routes. 

"Thank you for your patience while crews work to restore the signal."


Posted by DKH at 1:37 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  