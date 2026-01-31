60 colleges and universities at Shoreline College's International Education Transfer Fair

College rep talks with Shoreline College students

Nearly 60 colleges and universities were at yesterday's International Education Transfer Fair, sharing information, resources, and even virtual campus tours with our students, staff and faculty. Nearly 60 colleges and universities were at yesterday's International Education Transfer Fair, sharing information, resources, and even virtual campus tours with our students, staff and faculty.





Thank you to all who attended! For our current students, if you couldn't make it, feel free to stop to pick up some of the leftover brochures and swag from the event.





Close to 60 colleges and universities had tables at the Shoreline College Transfer Fair

If you're thinking about college, starting with an associate's degree program is a great way to begin, and we offer lots of support if you want to continue on to get your bachelor's. If you're thinking about college, starting with an associate's degree program is a great way to begin, and we offer lots of support if you want to continue on to get your bachelor's.









