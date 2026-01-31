Shorewood coaches named Boys Cross Country 2025 State Coaches of the Year

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Joel Reese (l) and Paul Villanueva (r) named WSCCCA 3A Boys Cross Country 
Coaches of the Year 2025
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Congratulations are in order for Shorewood High School's own Coach Reese and Coach Villanueva, who were selected as Boys Cross Country 2025 State Coaches of the Year!

Paul Villanueva has been the head XC coach at Shorewood for 16 years! He's also coached Track & Field for 23 years and spent 7 years as an assistant football coach. 

Joel Reese has been coaching Stormray WC runners for ten years and Track & Field for almost as long. 

Please join us in thanking these coaches for their coaching, leadership, and mentorship of so many students in their careers and celebrating their well-deserved honor!


