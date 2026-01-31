Shorewood coaches named Boys Cross Country 2025 State Coaches of the Year

Joel Reese (l) and Paul Villanueva (r) named WSCCCA 3A Boys Cross Country

Coaches of the Year 2025

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Congratulations are in order for Shorewood High School's own Coach Reese and Coach Villanueva, who were selected as Boys Cross Country 2025 State Coaches of the Year!



Paul Villanueva has been the head XC coach at Shorewood for 16 years! He's also coached Track & Field for 23 years and spent 7 years as an assistant football coach.



