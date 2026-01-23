Sally Yamasaki named 2025 Water Protector of the Year

Friday, January 23, 2026

Commissioners Bill Donahue, David Hammond, Eli Zehner with recipient Sally Yamasaki and General Manager Alan Kerley on the right.

Each year, the Lake Forest Park Water District recognizes a member of our community whose actions help protect the water resources that sustain us all.

Sally Yamasaki has demonstrated outstanding commitment to community-based environmental stewardship, particularly through her involvement in native forest restoration and public education efforts. She played a key role in the Miyawaki Urban Forest initiative, helping organize community participation, native plantings, and outreach that strengthen watershed health and improve stormwater infiltration.

In addition to her restoration work, Sally has served the community through public service, including on the Lake Forest Park Water District’s Advisory Committee and the City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Her contributions reflect a strong understanding that protecting water resources begins with responsible land stewardship and engaged communities.

“In Recognition of Outstanding Leadership and Dedication to Protecting our Local Waters through Native Forest Stewardship,” the Lake Forest Park Water District is honored to present Sally with the 2025 Water Protector of the Year Award.


Posted by DKH at 11:06 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  