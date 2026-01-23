Sally Yamasaki named 2025 Water Protector of the Year

Commissioners Bill Donahue, David Hammond, Eli Zehner with recipient Sally Yamasaki and General Manager Alan Kerley on the right.

Each year, the Lake Forest Park Water District recognizes a member of our community whose actions help protect the water resources that sustain us all.

has demonstrated outstanding commitment to community-based environmental stewardship, particularly through her involvement in native forest restoration and public education efforts. She played a key role in the Miyawaki Urban Forest initiative, helping organize community participation, native plantings, and outreach that strengthen watershed health and improve stormwater infiltration.In addition to her restoration work, Sally has served the community through public service, including on the Lake Forest Park Water District’s Advisory Committee and the City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Her contributions reflect a strong understanding that protecting water resources begins with responsible land stewardship and engaged communities.“In Recognition of Outstanding Leadership and Dedication to Protecting our Local Waters through Native Forest Stewardship,” the Lake Forest Park Water District is honored to present Sally with the 2025 Water Protector of the Year Award.