What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 21 - 27, 2026
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 21 - 27
Shoreline has a packed week of opportunities to connect, create, and give back, highlighted by Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week, the ShoreLake Arts Edible Books Festival at Third Place Commons, where creativity, books, and baking come together in a free, family-friendly celebration (you don’t want to miss this one!). Throughout the week, you’ll find everything from Fix-It Night at the Tool Library and Open Mic at the Teen Center to trivia, lectures, Shoreline College alumni gathering, and hands-on workshops happening across our community. Don’t forget that January is Blood Donor Month in Shoreline, with upcoming donation opportunities at Shoreline City Hall and the Dale Turner YMCA, and Shoreline Town & Country Market, your participation helps keep our community healthy.
Destination Shoreline’s Must Attend Event of the Week:
ShoreLake Arts Edible Books Festival
Saturday, January 24
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Third Place Commons
This is a FREE family-friendly event, so mark your calendars and join us! Creative bakers turning a favorite book into a cake or pie to share with the community. Awards are given in several categories. Enter on shorelakearts.org or simply come see what your neighbors have cooked up!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
· Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
· Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping
· Shoreline Alumni Winter Gathering
· Open Mic Night at the Shoreline Teen Center
· Trivia Night at the Senior Center
· Kids Event: Cozy Cookie Storytime with Hello Robin
· Screening of Caption Zero: Into the Abyss Part II + Panel Q&A
· Activists Assemble
· DIY JEWELRY BAR at Salvation
· State of North Side Urbanism
· Life Skills Class: Emotional Intelligence – Spring 2026
Upcoming January Blood Donation Sites in Shoreline
Please make a blood donation appointment today.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
· From Data to Dollars: Preparing Your Business for FIFA 2026
· Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance
· VALENTINE'S CARD WORKSHOP!
· Grown-Up & Me Dance: Candy Land
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Calendar
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
- Wednesday, January 21 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
- Thursday, January 22 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
- Thursday, January 22 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Shoreline College
- Friday, January 23 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Teen Center
- Friday, January 23 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
- Saturday, January 24 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
- Saturday, January 24 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Edmonds Theater
- Sunday, January 25 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Shorewood High School
- Sunday, January 25 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
- Sunday, January 25 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Third Place Commons
- Tuesday, January 27 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
- Thursday, January 29 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
- Thursday, January 29 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
- Friday, February 6 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
- Saturday, February 7 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Masonic Center
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 21 - 27
Shoreline has a packed week of opportunities to connect, create, and give back, highlighted by Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week, the ShoreLake Arts Edible Books Festival at Third Place Commons, where creativity, books, and baking come together in a free, family-friendly celebration (you don’t want to miss this one!). Throughout the week, you’ll find everything from Fix-It Night at the Tool Library and Open Mic at the Teen Center to trivia, lectures, Shoreline College alumni gathering, and hands-on workshops happening across our community. Don’t forget that January is Blood Donor Month in Shoreline, with upcoming donation opportunities at Shoreline City Hall and the Dale Turner YMCA, and Shoreline Town & Country Market, your participation helps keep our community healthy.
Destination Shoreline’s Must Attend Event of the Week:
ShoreLake Arts Edible Books Festival
Saturday, January 24
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Third Place Commons
This is a FREE family-friendly event, so mark your calendars and join us! Creative bakers turning a favorite book into a cake or pie to share with the community. Awards are given in several categories. Enter on shorelakearts.org or simply come see what your neighbors have cooked up!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
· Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
· Deep in the Woods: The Weyerhaeuser Kidnapping
· Shoreline Alumni Winter Gathering
· Open Mic Night at the Shoreline Teen Center
· Trivia Night at the Senior Center
· Kids Event: Cozy Cookie Storytime with Hello Robin
· Screening of Caption Zero: Into the Abyss Part II + Panel Q&A
· Activists Assemble
· DIY JEWELRY BAR at Salvation
· State of North Side Urbanism
· Life Skills Class: Emotional Intelligence – Spring 2026
Upcoming January Blood Donation Sites in Shoreline
- Wednesday, January 21 | Shoreline City Hall | 9 AM to 3 PM
- Wednesday, January 28 | Dale Turner YMCA - Shoreline | 8 AM to 2 PM
- Monday, February 2 | Town & Country Market Shoreline | 10 AM to 4 PM
Please make a blood donation appointment today.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
· From Data to Dollars: Preparing Your Business for FIFA 2026
· Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance
· VALENTINE'S CARD WORKSHOP!
· Grown-Up & Me Dance: Candy Land
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 6:02 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment