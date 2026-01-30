Seattle residents: KCD’s Board of Supervisors District No. 3 election is open through February 10, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

District 3 candidates
Read their statements here

Voting for King Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors District No. 3 election is open through February 10, 2026

KCD’s leadership consists of a board of appointed and elected supervisors who make key decisions that direct our conservation work throughout King County. Three candidates are running to represent District No. 3 which includes most of Seattle, Vashon Island, and limited parts of Renton and Tukwila.

The north central and northeast parts of Seattle are with Shoreline and Lake Forest Park in District 1.

KCD is a non-regulatory, special purpose district funded by voters like you. We work with communities, nonprofits, cities, and individuals to restore, conserve, and steward our local natural resources. Our board of supervisors makes this work possible.

This is a public election and all registered voters within King Conservation District Board of Supervisors District No. 3 are eligible to vote. Ballots are cast through our online portal.

Read candidate statements, verify that you live in District No. 3 and access your ballot online at kingcd.org/elections


