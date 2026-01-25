Local student named to Pacific University Dean's List

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (January 23, 2026)





A local student has been named to the Fall 2025 Dean's List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.





The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's College of Undergraduate Studies who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.





Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon's only comprehensive university, offering over 50 undergraduate majors and 28 graduate and professional degrees. The No. 1 private research institution in the Northwest, Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove and Hillsboro, healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni pursuing lives of purpose globally.









HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME