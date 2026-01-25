Free tax help at the Shoreline Library

Drop-in service.

Appointments are not required.

Last walk-in accepted at 6:15pm on Tuesdays, 2pm on Thursdays.

Government issued photo identification for each taxpayer.

Last year's tax return, if available.

Social Security card for each taxpayer and any dependents on the return. A Social Security benefit statement (SSA-1099), for those receiving social security payments, is a valid substitute.

If you don’t have a Social Security number, you will need an unexpired ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number); AARP volunteers can explain how to apply for an ITIN.

Checkbook or pre-printed direct deposit information showing routing number and direct deposit account number if you want to do a direct deposit of any refund(s).

All tax and income documents for 2025 (W-2 forms, interest and dividend statements, etc.).

Visit 1.kcls.org/AARPdocs for a list of documents you may need.



Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers.No age or income limits for tax returns prepared within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope while you wait.Documents you need to bring: