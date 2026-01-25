Free tax help at the Shoreline Library

Sunday, January 25, 2026


February 3 – April 14
  • Tuesdays, 3-6:15pm 
  • Thursdays, 11am-2:30pm
Drop-in service. 
  • Appointments are not required.
  • Last walk-in accepted at 6:15pm on Tuesdays, 2pm on Thursdays.
Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers.

No age or income limits for tax returns prepared within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope while you wait.

Documents you need to bring:
  • Government issued photo identification for each taxpayer.
  • Last year's tax return, if available.
  • Social Security card for each taxpayer and any dependents on the return. A Social Security benefit statement (SSA-1099), for those receiving social security payments, is a valid substitute.
  • If you don’t have a Social Security number, you will need an unexpired ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number); AARP volunteers can explain how to apply for an ITIN.
  • Checkbook or pre-printed direct deposit information showing routing number and direct deposit account number if you want to do a direct deposit of any refund(s).
  • All tax and income documents for 2025 (W-2 forms, interest and dividend statements, etc.). 
  • Visit 1.kcls.org/AARPdocs for a list of documents you may need.

