Applications open for Rampathon 2026
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
|Ramps are designed for each property
Photo by Tom Redner
The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) is now accepting applications for Rampathon 2026, an annual community program that provides free, custom-built wheelchair access ramps for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility.
Each year, MBAKS members and community volunteers donate their time and skills to build ramps for neighbors across King and Snohomish counties, helping people safely access their homes and stay connected to their communities.
Who can apply:
Rampathon serves individuals with limited mobility, including:
- People living with conditions such as cerebral palsy
- Individuals recovering from accidents who can no longer safely navigate stairs
- Older adults who need safer access in and out of their homes
- Priority application deadline: March 31, 2026
- Final application deadline: May 1
- Build season: April through July (based on volunteer availability)
Rampathon is part of MBAKS’s year-round commitment to community stewardship, alongside other volunteer programs such as Planting a Better Tomorrow and Painting a Better Tomorrow.
