Applications open for Rampathon 2026

Photo by Tom Redner

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) is now accepting applications for Rampathon 2026, an annual community program that provides free, custom-built wheelchair access ramps for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility.

Each year, MBAKS members and community volunteers donate their time and skills to build ramps for neighbors across King and Snohomish counties, helping people safely access their homes and stay connected to their communities.





Who can apply:

Rampathon serves individuals with limited mobility, including:

People living with conditions such as cerebral palsy

Individuals recovering from accidents who can no longer safely navigate stairs

Older adults who need safer access in and out of their homes Key dates:

Priority application deadline: March 31, 2026

Final application deadline: May 1

Build season: April through July (based on volunteer availability) Due to high demand, ramps cannot be guaranteed for every applicant. Those eligible are strongly encouraged to apply by the priority deadline for best consideration.



Rampathon is part of MBAKS’s year-round commitment to community stewardship, alongside other volunteer programs such as Planting a Better Tomorrow and Painting a Better Tomorrow.





