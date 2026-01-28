The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival February 18-22, 2026
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is returning to the Seattle Convention Center February 18-22, 2026.
Join us for 5 days of flower and garden inspiration!
Discounted tickets available when you purchase through our Facebook Event.
HOURS:
- Wednesday, February 18: 9am - 8pm
- Thursday, February 19: 9am - 8pm
- Friday, February 20: 9am - 8pm
- Saturday, February 21: 9am - 8pm
- Sunday, February 22: 9am - 6pm
- General Admission (ages 24+) $24.00
- This limited Early Bird price, and savings of $5 will go to full price of $29 on February 18, 2026.
- Ticket valid for one admission. Valid for one day only.
- Student (ages 13-23) $14.00
- Valid for any ONE day of the show.
- Half Day Admission - $15.00
- Valid for entry after 3PM on any ONE day from Wednesday to Saturday OR after 2PM on Sunday.
- Best Value! Two Day Admission - $42.00
- Valid for any TWO days of the show. Tickets admits 1 person per day. Not transferable.
- Five Day Admission - $85.00
- Valid for 1 person each day of the show. Not transferable.
Visit our website for more information including Blooms & Bubbles, Traveler's Tea, and Garden Tours ticket pricing.
0 comments:
Post a Comment