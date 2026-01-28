The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival February 18-22, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026


The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is returning to the Seattle Convention Center February 18-22, 2026. 
Join us for 5 days of flower and garden inspiration!

Discounted tickets available when you purchase through our Facebook Event.

HOURS:
  • Wednesday, February 18: 9am - 8pm
  • Thursday, February 19: 9am - 8pm
  • Friday, February 20: 9am - 8pm
  • Saturday, February 21: 9am - 8pm
  • Sunday, February 22: 9am - 6pm
ADMISSION:
  • General Admission (ages 24+) $24.00
    • This limited Early Bird price, and savings of $5 will go to full price of $29 on February 18, 2026.
    • Ticket valid for one admission. Valid for one day only.
  • Student (ages 13-23) $14.00
    • Valid for any ONE day of the show.
  • Half Day Admission - $15.00
    • Valid for entry after 3PM on any ONE day from Wednesday to Saturday OR after 2PM on Sunday.
  • Best Value! Two Day Admission - $42.00
    • Valid for any TWO days of the show. Tickets admits 1 person per day. Not transferable.
  • Five Day Admission - $85.00
    • Valid for 1 person each day of the show. Not transferable.
Visit our website for more information including Blooms & Bubbles, Traveler's Tea, and Garden Tours ticket pricing.


