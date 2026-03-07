Larry Schoonmaker 1946 - 2025
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Beloved husband of Pat Lewis, devoted pet father to Buddy, Chispita, and Nova.
Larry relished his dual roles as entrepreneur, owning North City Bistro and Wine Shop and other businesses, and serving as a North City Water District Water Commissioner.
In retirement, he embraced life in Costa Rica with the same energy, wit, and enthusiasm that defined him here. He is deeply missed.
Sunday, March 22, 2026
2pm to 5pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th St.
Shoreline, WA 98155
Light appetizers will be served, with no host beverages available.
Pat kindly asks for a headcount in advance. If you plan to attend,
please RSVP to
northcitypat2022@icloud.com
