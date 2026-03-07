Free performance from Sky Valley Zydeco with tips going to Music Aid NW - March 13, 2026



Music Aid Northwest (MANW) is proud to announce that the newly-formed Sky Valley Zydeco band will play a free, all-ages show at Sheridan Market & Roadhouse on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 6:30—9pm.





In a gracious show of support for music education in Washington public schools, band members have pledged to donate all tips received during the performance to Music Aid Northwest.

With all Sky Valley members having been music teachers and/or band students, MANW’s mission to fund the needs of underserved music classrooms in the state resonates with the group loud and clear.



“We are composed of teachers and former public school music students and will be excited to donate the tip money we receive for this no-cover event. We admire the work MANW does,” said Linda Wilson, guitarist for the band.

Showcasing the vibrant, high-energy rhythms of Cajun and Zydeco, Sky Valley Zydeco’s music transports audiences to the singular, bustling streets of New Orleans, right here in Western Washington. With Lucy Reuter on triple-row accordion and vocals, Tina Morrison on rub board and vocals, Linda Wilson on guitar, and Debo North on bass, this talented ensemble’s sound proves it’s never too late for Mardi Gras!



Each year, MANW uses community donations collected through its various fundraising programs to solicit grant applications for K-12 music programs—efforts that have resulted in $2.3 million in cumulative giving over the organization’s 13-year lifespan.

The show will take place from 6:30—9pm at Sheridan Market & Roadhouse in Lake Forest Park, 15348 Bothell Way N.





The venue offers delicious food, beverages, a dance floor, and comfortable seats for guests to move to the music however they please.



Music Aid Northwest is a nonprofit organization that supports music education in Washington State's public schools. Harnessing the power of Washington’s strong music community, a group of 100% volunteer fundraisers work year-round to demonstrate that Music Matters in the Northwest. Since its inception 14 years ago, MANW has granted $2.3 million to over 400 schools statewide.





