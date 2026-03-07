Spring Forward this weekend

Saturday, March 7, 2026


We go forward one hour on Sunday, March 8, 2026, which means that you should change all clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night, as we move into Daylight Saving Time.

Any clock connected to the internet will automatically update, but battery powered and many appliance clocks need to be manually updated.

This is also the time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm. It's a small action but it could save your life.


Posted by DKH at 5:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  