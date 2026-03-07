Spring Forward this weekend



We go forward one hour on Sunday, March 8, 2026, which means that you should change all clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night, as we move into Daylight Saving Time. We go forward one hour on Sunday, March 8, 2026, which means that you should change all clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night, as we move into Daylight Saving Time.





Any clock connected to the internet will automatically update, but battery powered and many appliance clocks need to be manually updated.





This is also the time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm. It's a small action but it could save your life.







