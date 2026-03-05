Seattle Then & Now features local artist Billy King

Thursday, March 5, 2026

The Pioneer Square mural, installed in 2002, was originally a sliding blackout panel designed to conceal brightly lit downtown windows from passing Japanese submarines (!) during World War II. King dons a fedora to join the chapeau-sporting crowd of colorful hustlers. (Jean Sherrard)

Local artist Billy King was featured in a Seattle Then & Now article by local historian Jean Sherrard about his murals at the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

Billy will be remembered here for his project to install art in the private rooms and public spaces of the Oaks Shelter on Aurora in Shoreline. (See previous article)

Not surprisingly, Sherrard's article includes Billy's interaction with a homeless person at the Market, with Billy providing both snacks and useful advice.




Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
