Theater Review: Ballots, Blunders, and Belly Laughs: The Outsider Wins by a Landslide

Directed by Tammis Doyle

Driftwood Players at the Wade James Theatre

February 27-March 22, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

Keith Dahlgren (Ned Newley), Gina Wilhelm (Louise Peakes), Joy Ghigleri (Rachel Parsons)

Hannah Coleman (Paige Caldwell), Jack Anderson (Dave Riley)

Doug Knoop (A.C. Petersen), Keith Dahlgren (Ned Newley), Joy Ghigleri (Rachel Parsons)

A particularly memorable scene occurs during Ned Newley’s first entrance into the governor’s office. Alone onstage, he bounces tentatively on the couch, fiddles with tchotchkes, and lowers himself into the office chair as though it were a throne. The physical comedy is precise and relatable, instantly endearing him to the audience and establishing the production’s balance of heart and hilarity.As Ned Newley,delivers a performance rich in physical nuance and emotional sincerity. His body language makes Ned’s anxiety tangible without ever reducing him to a punchline. Instead, Dahlgren charts a satisfying journey from crippling self-doubt to tentative self-awareness. Watching Ned begin to understand how to navigate the political machine is both hilarious and genuinely uplifting, leaving the sense that this reluctant leader may just grow into the role after all.s embodies Arthur Vance, the slick, fast-talking strategist, with gleeful precision. His used-car-salesman charm is immediately suspect yet irresistibly persuasive. Sparks allows Arthur to figuratively wink at the audience, inviting everyone in on the joke that politics is often orchestrated by idiots, and no one knows what they are doing even and especially them. His confident delivery and razor timing make Arthur both the architect of the chaos and its master of ceremonies.shines as Paige Caldwell, the data-driven pollster whose devotion to statistics borders on religious fervor. Coleman’s sharp comic instincts are on full display, particularly in her pitch-perfect impression of Ned, which brings the house down. Beyond the laughs, she traces Paige’s arc with subtle control, allowing rigid certainty to soften in believable increments. The gradual shift in her perspective feels earned, and Coleman handles the transitions with admirable restraint.’s Dave Riley serves as the production’s emotional barometer. Anderson leans into Dave’s unraveling with fearless commitment, delivering a spectacular “crash out” after one especially absurd turn of events that is both painfully recognizable and wildly funny. At the same time, he grounds the character with earnest loyalty, anchoring the play’s more outlandish moments in emotional truth.brings buoyant charm to Louise Peakes, striking a careful balance between sunny optimism and blissful overconfidence. The role could easily tip into caricature, but Wilhelm keeps Louise delightfully self-assured and utterly sincere. With bright energy and impeccable timing, she transforms what could be a throwaway comic role into a memorable source of joyful chaos.’s Rachel Parsons provides a steady and intelligent counterpoint to the escalating farce. Serving as a voice of reason amid the whirlwind, she often echoes what the audience is thinking with perfectly timed reactions. Ghigleri plays the role with clarity and composure, allowing subtle expressions and measured delivery to land with quiet but significant impact.rounds out the ensemble as A.C. Peterson with grounded confidence. Knoop brings an easy authenticity to the role, complementing the broader comedic beats happening around him. His steady presence helps flesh out the political landscape and reinforces the sense that this whirlwind unfolds within a fully realized world.The chemistry among the cast is undeniable. Each actor commits fully to the heightened circumstances while maintaining emotional truth, resulting in a production that feels cohesive and impeccably cast. The ensemble’s rhythm keeps the dialogue snapping and the momentum surging forward without pause.In politically tumultuous times, The Outsider offers something invaluable: the chance to laugh at the absurdity of the system while still believing in the people trying to navigate it. It is quick, clever, and disarmingly heartfelt.If you need a good laugh—and truly, who doesn’t right now—this is the play to see. I strongly recommend grabbing a ticket, settling into your seat, and letting yourself laugh until it hurts.After all, if we can’t trust the polls, we can at least trust that The Outsider delivers a landslide victory in comedy.