Business Spotlight: Cariño Coaching and Consulting: Empowering Growth, Connection & Purpose
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
In the heart of Shoreline, Cariño Coaching and Consulting is helping individuals and organizations grow with intention, confidence, and heart. Founded by Jennifer Martinez, this purpose-driven coaching practice blends strategic planning, personal development, and relationship-centered support to help clients step into their fullest potential. Rooted in community and guided by compassion, Cariño exists to create space for healing, growth, and meaningful transformation.
Q & A with Jennifer Martinez, Cariño Coaching and Consulting
Q: How long have you been in business?
A little over a year, but just really putting more time into it in the last 6 months.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
It has been a lifelong goal of mine to start my own business that can serve the community. After years of coaching, program creation/management, and strategic planning in the education and nonprofit sectors, I decided it was time to step out on my own. I love connecting with people, building relationships, sharing experiences, and supporting the growth of others — and now I can do that my way.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
My mission is to empower individuals and organizations to become the best version of themselves through personalized coaching and tailored consulting.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
Shoreline has been my home since I moved here in 2012 and I love the community here and the way they support each other. I love being able to go to my local coffee shop or being at the park with my 6-year-old and seeing people I know that I am excited to have conversations with.
Q: What inspires you each day?
Each day I am inspired by the people around me. Whether that is my kids being amazing humans, my husband making sacrifices, my friends breaking ceilings, or my neighbors stepping up to take care of each other. I see it, I feel it, and it inspires me.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
When I finished my website and shared it with the world. I told myself there is no going back now and took the leap to do this.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
I am here to help our community thrive by helping folks ground themselves and move forward with intention and whimsy. If we all can do this as individuals, then we are much more equipped to support each other as a collective.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
I hope to add more group classes in the future like a monthly Crafting and Conversations group, and an Emerging Leaders Growth Cohort. I would also like to do some targeted support work with other mom business owners like myself.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
I have an upcoming Healing and Growth Cohort that I would love for folks to come join. There will be four online group sessions with a focus on healing your mind, body, and soul. I am bringing in a nutritionist and an artist to facilitate some of this work. There will also be three individual sessions to start planning the growth that comes from healing. And just for fun, I am also including a T-shirt and journal too! I have kept this affordable, with different payment plans in order to make this an accessible experience.
Q: What is Cariño (Kah-ree-nyoh)?
When I was young, my dad used to tell me that you should do things “con cariño.” While this is hard to translate and has different meanings in different regions, for us it essentially means you need to approach whatever you are doing with love and care. I strive to build trusting relationships “con cariño” with all my clients.
Connect with Cariño Coaching and Consulting
206-327-1033
carino-cc.com
jennyblossom@me.com
Instagram: @carino_cc
