Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from J. Michelle Swope at March 10, 2026 meeting

Sunday, March 1, 2026

J. Michelle Swope
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is excited to welcome J. Michelle Swope as our guest speaker on March 10, 2026, from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace.

J. Michelle owns and operates Crow Creek Fly Shop, in Roslyn WA, and brings more than 30 years of experience as guide and instructor.

Her presentation will center on creeks and streams she grew up fishing - just a short ferry ride from Edmonds. 

She will cover fishing techniques, offer tips for fishing along Hood Canal and further north toward Port Townsend.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm.

For more information on OFF or J.Michelle visit olympicflyfishers.com


