A Celebration of Growth, Nature, and Health at Kruckeberg Speaker Event and Annual Meeting March 12, 2026



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites the community to its highly anticipated Speaker Event and Annual Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites the community to its highly anticipated Speaker Event and Annual Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Doors open at 5:30pm.



Join us for a captivating evening as we reflect on the major accomplishments of 2025 and preview the exciting initiatives we have planned for 2026.





Afterward, Friday Elliott, the founder and head blender of Friday Afternoon Tea, a family-owned, Seattle based tea company, celebrated for its imaginative loose-leaf blends and immersive tea experiences, will present on tea gardens and the history of biodynamic permaculture practices for cultivating healthy ecosystems.





Following her presentation, she will offer an immersive comparative tasting exploring the nuanced differences between wildcrafted and cultivated teas. Prepare to be enlightened and inspired!



This free event is open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with this expert in tea craft while learning about the foundation’s role in preserving and sharing the botanic garden with the community.



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education, and community connection.





For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, visit http://www.kruckeberg.org and follow us on Facebook







