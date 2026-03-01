Jobs: City of Shoreline - Extra Help – Assistant Camp Director

Extra Help – Assistant Camp Director

Job type: Extra Help

Opening date: 02/20/2026

Salary: $21.79 - $24.82 Hourly

Closing date: Open till Filled



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Position is open until filled; 1st review 3/11/26; 2nd review 3/25/26

We are seeking one (1) Camp Director for our Camp Shoreline summer camp program at Meridian Park Elementary School.



These are seasonal and non-benefited 40 hour a week position, with the exception of June 29th-July 31st, where this position will work no more than 28/hours a week:

Monday - Friday 8-hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Paid camp director training will be scheduled in May and June.



Camp Shoreline summer program dates (Additional hours available earlier in the summer for planning): Camp Shoreline: June 22nd– August 21st





The successful candidates will be able to work all or most of the program dates.

Candidates will also be asked to work the following break camps if their schedule allows. School's Out program dates (ability to work these camps, not mandatory to apply):

Spring Break: April 20th -24th

Winter Break: December 21st - Jan. 1st

Scope of Work

The Camp Director serves as the primary lead for City-sponsored day camps, overseeing programs held during Shoreline School District breaks and throughout the summer season. This role is responsible for the safety, supervision, and engagement of preschool and school-aged participants (ages 3–11). You will lead a team of staff and volunteers to deliver high-quality recreational experiences, including arts, sports, and special events.



Key Responsibilities & Duties:

Staff & Volunteer Leadership

Direct Supervision: Provide daily mentorship and oversight for a team of Camp Leaders, Assistant Directors, and Counselors-in-training.

Team Coordination: Act as the "Lead of Leads," ensuring all staff are clear on their roles, schedules, and safety responsibilities.

2. Program Planning & Execution

Curriculum Development: Oversee Assistant directors to ensure they plan and implement a diverse weekly calendar.

Resource Management: Organize and inventory all supplies needed for activities, ensuring the camp stays within its seasonal budget.

3. Participant & Safety Management

Inclusion & Engagement: Ensure activities are developmentally appropriate for both preschool and school-aged groups.

Risk Management: Maintain a safe environment by strictly adhering to City safety protocols, including first aid and emergency procedures.

Behavioral Support: Provide guidance to staff on managing group dynamics and resolving camper conflicts positively.

4. Administration & Communication

Stakeholder Liaison: Serve as the primary point of contact for Shoreline parents, addressing concerns and providing daily updates on camp highlights.

Operational Reporting: Maintain accurate records for attendance, incident reports, and staff hours.

