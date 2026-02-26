Shoreline resident is new chair of Department of Urology at the University of Washington School of Medicine

Dr. Daniel Lin Shoreline resident Shoreline resident Dr. Daniel Lin is the new chair of the Department of Urology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Lin joined UW Medicine in 2001 and is a professor in the Department of Urology. He holds the Pritt Family Endowed Chair in Prostate Cancer Research at the School of Medicine. Lin is also the director of the Institute for Prostate Cancer Research in partnership with the Fred Hutch Cancer Center.He serves in leadership positions with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, American Urological Association, the SWOG Cancer Research Network and the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.Lin researches molecular and genomic biomarkers for aggressive prostate cancer, as well as the active surveillance of prostate cancer and novel management strategies for high-risk prostate cancer.He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. Lin completed his urology residency at the University of Washington and urologic oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.