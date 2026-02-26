Travels with Charlie: Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life

Thursday, February 26, 2026

By Gordon Snyder


After taking some photos of the geothermal well project, Charlie and I headed to Swamp Creek Park in Kenmore. We parked and headed up the path. Charlie has learned to stay on the paths as we explore wetlands. This nice path is a good example of Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life.

Charlie on the path
Photo by Gordon Snyder

You begin to hear something unusual in an urban environment. A creek flowing! Up around the bend, you see Swamp Creek tumbling, splashing and flowing along. What a wonderful sound and site.

Swamp Creek - above the bridge
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie at end of Swamp Creek Bridge checking things out as I listen to the water.

Charlie at the end of the Bridge
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Walking down the path, we catch a glorious treat of green mosses in sunlight.

Green moss glows in the sunlight
Photo by Gordon Snyder


Photo by Gordon Snyder

Spring is coming. Everything thing will be changing daily.

Wallace Swamp Creek Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Take any time you can to wander thru Wallace Swamp Creek Park, it will be good for you.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
