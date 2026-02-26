Travels with Charlie: Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life

By Gordon Snyder



After taking some photos of the geothermal well project, Charlie and I headed to Swamp Creek Park in Kenmore. We parked and headed up the path. Charlie has learned to stay on the paths as we explore wetlands. This nice path is a good example of Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life.





Charlie on the path

Photo by Gordon Snyder



You begin to hear something unusual in an urban environment. A creek flowing! Up around the bend, you see Swamp Creek tumbling, splashing and flowing along. What a wonderful sound and site.





Swamp Creek - above the bridge

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie at end of Swamp Creek Bridge checking things out as I listen to the water.





Charlie at the end of the Bridge

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Walking down the path, we catch a glorious treat of green mosses in sunlight.





Green moss glows in the sunlight

Photo by Gordon Snyder





Wallace Swamp Creek Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder



Take any time you can to wander thru Wallace Swamp Creek Park, it will be good for you.



Spring is coming. Everything thing will be changing daily. Take any time you can to wander thru Wallace Swamp Creek Park, it will be good for you.

Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





