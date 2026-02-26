Travels with Charlie: Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life
Thursday, February 26, 2026
By Gordon Snyder
After taking some photos of the geothermal well project, Charlie and I headed to Swamp Creek Park in Kenmore. We parked and headed up the path. Charlie has learned to stay on the paths as we explore wetlands. This nice path is a good example of Balancing Wetlands and Urban Life.
You begin to hear something unusual in an urban environment. A creek flowing! Up around the bend, you see Swamp Creek tumbling, splashing and flowing along. What a wonderful sound and site.
|Swamp Creek - above the bridge
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Charlie at end of Swamp Creek Bridge checking things out as I listen to the water.
|Charlie at the end of the Bridge
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Walking down the path, we catch a glorious treat of green mosses in sunlight.
|Photo by Gordon Snyder
Spring is coming. Everything thing will be changing daily.
Take any time you can to wander thru Wallace Swamp Creek Park, it will be good for you.
|Wallace Swamp Creek Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
