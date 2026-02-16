This week's Alphabet Resistance February 16, 2026

Monday, February 16, 2026


The Alphabet Resistance seems to be growing in numbers, probably aided by the President's Day holiday.

This sign refers to Republican efforts to prevent people from voting

Pam Bondi is Trump's Attorney General (Epstein files) and Kristi Noem is the Secretary of Homeland Security (Border Patrol and ICE)


They held their weekly sign-waving on the 50th Street overpass in North Seattle on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Imagine hating immigrants more than pedophiles
Democracy dies in silence
MAGA: Stop pretending your racism is patriotism
Better the Seattle Freeze than ICE

Individual signs greeted drivers on the overpass.


