This week's Alphabet Resistance February 16, 2026
Monday, February 16, 2026
The Alphabet Resistance seems to be growing in numbers, probably aided by the President's Day holiday.
|Pam Bondi is Trump's Attorney General (Epstein files) and Kristi Noem is the Secretary of Homeland Security (Border Patrol and ICE)
They held their weekly sign-waving on the 50th Street overpass in North Seattle on Monday, February 16, 2026.
|Imagine hating immigrants more than pedophiles
Democracy dies in silence
MAGA: Stop pretending your racism is patriotism
Better the Seattle Freeze than ICE
Individual signs greeted drivers on the overpass.
0 comments:
Post a Comment