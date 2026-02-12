Northwest Girlchoir summer camp for 2nd to 5th graders

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Group sing. Photo courtesy NW Girlchoir

Are you looking for a nearby summer camp for a 2nd to 5th grader who likes to sing?

Northwest Girlchoir’s summer camp still has openings! Running July 20-24, our camp serves girls and gender identities beyond the binary. 

Photo courtesy NW Girlchoir
Campers will sing and play music, play outdoor games, express themselves through art classes, and more! 

Early bird registration goes through March 5th, and financial aid is available!  Find details on website

To see what Northwest Girlchoir is all about, check out our March concerts, Folk Songs and Fairy Tales, at University Congregational United Church of Christ on March 22, 2026 at 2pm and 5pm. 

