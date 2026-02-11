Free Community Advocacy Dinner February 16, 2026



Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18836 3rd Ave NW, is hosting another Community Advocacy Dinner this coming Monday February 16, 2026 at 6pm.





With dinner and a program, the event is expected to last until approximately 8pm.





The dinners are becoming very popular, so please RSVP to norm@calvinpc.org so we can plan on having enough food. Thank you!





The dinners are held regularly on the 3rd Monday of the month.







